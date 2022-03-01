“Asked this girl to stay with me a little bit and she starts $ucking my neighbor” – Lady Laments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

A Nigerian lady has lamented about how she asked a girl to stay with her for some time and she started fucking her neighbor.

The lady identified as Oge on Twitter, stated that she sent the girl packing and she left. But after she left the girl still comes back to fuck her neighbor.

The lady who doesn’t feel comfortable with this, described it as embarrassing and annoying because she doesn’t associate with people around.

Her words in part,

“Asked this girl to come stay with me a little bit and she few weeks later, she starts fucking my neighbor. Pursued her from my place and babygirl left but still comes to collect to preeq from my neighbor steady.

