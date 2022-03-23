Charly Boy reveals what his daughter has turned him into

Charly Boy, a Nigerian singer, has given his followers father and daughter goals by posting a video of himself giving his daughter a good haircut on social media.
In the video’s caption, Charly Boy lamented the fact that his daughter had turned him into a barber.
According to Charly Boy, the first time he cut his daughter’s hair was over a decade ago as a punishment for being a bad girl.
My Princess don turn me to Barber🧐
The first time I cut her hair was over a decade ago, for being a naughty girl. It was to serve as punishment.
Then, my baby cried her heart out as if I kill somebody 😳
Baldness was to become her trademark,
“Bald head Princess”.
Now I still dey barb hair but she is smiling too much now
