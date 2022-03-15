Davido reacts as man publicly threatens to come after his children

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Davido has reacted after a man shared his photo and threatened to deal with Davido and his kids.

The drama started after a troll made a statement about Davido not being the father of his son, Ifeanyi.

A Twitter user had earlier claimed that Peruzzi is the biological father of Ifeanyi and condemned the boy’s picture being on Davido’s ABT album cover.

In a recent development, a man believed to be an ardent fan of Wizkid, took to Twitter to assert that if Davido’s fans come at Wizkid’s children, he and his men will also come for Davido’s children.

He wrote:

“@davido call me … if your fans come at Wiz children, we come at yours … nor be everybody normal … that’s my pic , I nor dey make mouth … make your move … pikin wen blend yesterday nor fit follow me rake !!!”

Davido, in his response, urged the troll to reveal location and time.

