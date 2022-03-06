‘This one pain me’ – Blessing CEO reacts to claims that Davido didn’t sell out 02 Arena

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has reacted to rumors online that singer Davido didn’t sell out the 02 Arena as claimed. She stated that she is pained that people believe the billionaire singer didn’t sell out the 02 Arena.

Blessing CEO

Singer Davido held his concert at the 02 Arena on Saturday 5th March, 2022. The show was a ‘sold out’, as confirmed by the 02 Arena on their social media page.

However photos and videos of empty seats at the 02 Arena where Davido performed has been making rounds online. Some netizens feel the singer lied about having a sold out show.

Blessing CEO who seems pained took to Instagram and explained to netizens that ‘sold out’ means all his show tickets were sold out.

Her words,

“This one pain me . So I said let me school a lot of illiterate and shallow minded thinking children. SOLD OUT does not mean the whole hall or event center must be filled with people, it means your ticket .Every time you want to do an event , be it birthday party, wedding, concert or any celebration, you will have a number of people you want to make ur money. You either use ticket , or invites to regulate them . Sold out is in your ticket . Na only free things everywhere dey full, mostly church events, or prayer house .. It still baffles me how someone went to count sits while others enjoyed themselves. When I say I don’t do poor and broke men them go dey vex.”

See below,

