“Delay isn’t denial” – Lady says as she graduates with first class degree after two extra years

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @thefunkeoguns, used the medium to share her success story after repeating the 100 and 400 level of her degree studies.

Despite having two extra years of education, the new graduate couldn’t contain her excitement when she received a first-class degree.

A delay is never enough reason for failure, according to delighted Funke in a post, but rather enough time to triumph with flying colors.

“2016 – 100LEVEL

2017 – 100LEVEL

2018 – 200LEVEL

2019 – 300LEVEL

2020 – 400LEVEL

2021 – 400LEVEL Delay isn’t denial, graduated with a First Class Degree👩‍🎓 Glory be to God. Couldn’t be happier 🤍🤍” she wrote.

