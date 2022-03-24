TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens…

“Delay isn’t denial” – Lady says as she graduates with first class degree after two extra years

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @thefunkeoguns, used the medium to share her success story after repeating the 100 and 400 level of her degree studies.

Despite having two extra years of education, the new graduate couldn’t contain her excitement when she received a first-class degree.

READ ALSO

“BBNaija is N100m in 3 months” – Outrage as Kogi State…

Nigerian man who had parallel F9 in NECO, shows off his…

A delay is never enough reason for failure, according to delighted Funke in a post, but rather enough time to triumph with flying colors.

“2016 – 100LEVEL
2017 – 100LEVEL
2018 – 200LEVEL
2019 – 300LEVEL
2020 – 400LEVEL
2021 – 400LEVEL

Delay isn’t denial, graduated with a First Class Degree👩‍🎓 Glory be to God. Couldn’t be happier 🤍🤍” she wrote.

 

In other news ; Portable, also known as Habeeb Okikiola, is said to have spent millions of naira on a customized diamond necklace and pendant.

The popular rapper revealed his latest purchase on his Instagram page on Wednesday, which was custom-branded with the name “Dr Zeh.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence at night to see…

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” – Actor Kanayo O.…

“May your killers never find peace” – Friends mourn lady allegedly found dead in…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Get a guy to impregnate you and stop calling those pets your kids” – Man slams…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

POS attendant reportedly absconds with N140k few hours after starting work

“Delay isn’t denial” – Lady says as she graduates with first class degree after…

“Your 50 million don dey work“ – Reactions as Portable buys customized diamond…

‘Hunger show me shege’ – Man says after meeting his ex with her boyfriend who…

Jada Pollock slams troll who called her “jobless” after she said she loves…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More