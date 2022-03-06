TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was…

Wives at war: Mercy Aigbe reacts after her husband’s first wife…

“I forced my 15 year old younger sister on my boyfriend and I…

“Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad has been the toughest decision this year” – BBNaija’s Ka3na

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Big Brother Naija star and entrepreneur Ka3na , has confirmed her divorce from her ex-husband, Mr Jones. She stated that dissolving her marriage and relocating abroad has been the toughest decision she made in 2022.

Ka3na and her daughter, Lila

While sharing photos of her new home in the UK, the reality tv star and mother of one, stated that she dissolved her marriage and relocated abroad without the help of her friends and family.

READ ALSO

Man begs court to cancel his marriage because his wife is…

Actor, Saint Obi and partner, Lynda Amobi allegedly in messy…

She stated that starting afresh after divorce is what she feared most in divorce. However quoting, Nathan W. Morris, she noted that “life is a master piece’.

Her words,

“It’s Been 17Days Since We Got The Keys To Our New Home @lila_bossbaby

Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad so far has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends. As some women here may have experienced..Pressing the RESTART button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce. But I take a stand with —Nathan W. Morris; “Life Is A Master Piece. Edit It Frequently And RUTHLESSLY”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was only 5 months…

Wives at war: Mercy Aigbe reacts after her husband’s first wife dragged her for…

“I forced my 15 year old younger sister on my boyfriend and I feel no…

Chicken republic finally breaks silence about two security guards reportedly…

Tonto Dikeh’s friend, Mayor Blessing apologizes to Kpokpogri for supporting…

Davido makes history as 02 Arena honors him, changes arena name to ‘The…

“I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame, because nobody was liking his pictures or…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad has been the toughest decision this…

“I married my wife to stop fornication, let her be” – Mercy…

Davido makes history as 02 Arena honors him, changes arena name to ‘The…

“Why is your first instinct telling you to use people ? The dating pool is…

“We all probably know plenty women who are breadwinners in their…

“No regards for legit work again” – Lady cries out after…

“If u are in an exclusive relationship always access ur lover’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More