“Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad has been the toughest decision this year” – BBNaija’s Ka3na

Big Brother Naija star and entrepreneur Ka3na , has confirmed her divorce from her ex-husband, Mr Jones. She stated that dissolving her marriage and relocating abroad has been the toughest decision she made in 2022.

Ka3na and her daughter, Lila

While sharing photos of her new home in the UK, the reality tv star and mother of one, stated that she dissolved her marriage and relocated abroad without the help of her friends and family.

She stated that starting afresh after divorce is what she feared most in divorce. However quoting, Nathan W. Morris, she noted that “life is a master piece’.

Her words,

“It’s Been 17Days Since We Got The Keys To Our New Home @lila_bossbaby



Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad so far has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends. As some women here may have experienced..Pressing the RESTART button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce. But I take a stand with —Nathan W. Morris; “Life Is A Master Piece. Edit It Frequently And RUTHLESSLY”.

See below,