DJ DimpleNipple’s boyfriend insults Dprince for allegedly inviting girlfriend to hotel for job (Video + Leaked Chats)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Rachel Oluwabukola, also known as DJ DimpleNipple, slams popular artist Dprince for inviting her to a hotel to close a business transaction.

 

DJ DimpleNipples

The DJ had turned to Instagram to bash the artist after he had blocked her for declining a hotel invitation.

Dj DimpleNipple backed up her accusation by posting screenshots of their conversation on her Instagram story.
The DJ’s boyfriend, on the other hand, was enraged by the development and lambasted Dprince for making such a move on his babe.

Watch the video below…

In other news, Habeeb Okikiola, a Nigerian raving artist known as Portable, has sacked his whole music team, slamming them for being ungrateful.
In an Instagram video, the furious musician blasted his workers for showing ‘fake love.’

 

 

 

