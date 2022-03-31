TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time…

Eguavoen resigns as Super Eagles coach after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Sport
By Ezie Innocent

Austin Eguavoen, the head coach of the Super Eagles, has resigned as a result of Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

After a 1-1 tie with Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In Kumasi, the Super Eagles were unable to defeat the Black Stars, with the match finishing in a 0-0 draw. Both teams drew 1-1 in the return leg, with Ghana qualifying on the basis of an away goal.

Eguavoen has reportedly delivered a formal resignation letter to the NFF, according to Brila FM.

READ ALSO

World Cup play-off: We shall make Nigerians happy by…

AFCON 2022: Nigeria cruise past Sudan 3-1 in statement win

Eguavoen will now return to his post as Technical Director of all national teams, according to the Sports radio station.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), on the other hand, has yet to issue an official statement.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals message he…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time friend’ to her male…

‘We saw hell’ – Survivor who got shot on the thigh recounts ordeal

“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone…

Reactions as ladies play a game of asking their boyfriends for account number…

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who swallowed a key

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“ It’s sad when men with big ‘sizes’ can’t use it”- Yemi Alade demonstrates how…

Eguavoen resigns as Super Eagles coach after Nigeria failed to qualify for the…

“Get you a man that spoils you” – Rosy Meurer writes as she displays shopping…

Lady set to wed in April missing after being in the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked…

Joke Silva and Olu Jacob’s son’s marriage crashes after 3 years

Man arrested for attempting to rape his mother (Details)

2baba reacts as brother in-law, Wisdom continues to drag wife, Annie to filth

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More