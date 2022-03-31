Eguavoen resigns as Super Eagles coach after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Austin Eguavoen, the head coach of the Super Eagles, has resigned as a result of Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

After a 1-1 tie with Ghana at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In Kumasi, the Super Eagles were unable to defeat the Black Stars, with the match finishing in a 0-0 draw. Both teams drew 1-1 in the return leg, with Ghana qualifying on the basis of an away goal.

Eguavoen has reportedly delivered a formal resignation letter to the NFF, according to Brila FM.

Eguavoen will now return to his post as Technical Director of all national teams, according to the Sports radio station.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), on the other hand, has yet to issue an official statement.