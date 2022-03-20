Explosive devices planted by terrorists in Niger state community uncovered by security operatives

Security forces in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have discovered some improvised explosive devices (IEDs) hidden by terrorists, according to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

On Saturday, when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Central Primary School Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area of the State, the governor made the statement.

Governor Bello, on the other hand, stated that security agents are already working to detonate the IEDs.

“I am happy that with the new crop of heads of security agencies in the state there is synergy among them. They are all working together and that is why we are recording successes,” he said.

He also warned the informants to terrorists to desist as their end will come soon.

The Governor, who was presented with some of the children born at the camp, directed that all of the children born there be taken to the Neo-Natal Wing of the Jummai Babangida Maternal and Neo-natal Hospital in Minna for medical attention, that tents be erected for additional shelter, and that mobile toilets be installed to improve the camp’s sanitary condition.

The district heads of Gini and Galadima Gogo, Alhaji Isah Abubakar and Alhaji Umar Aliyu, respectively, praised government efforts on insecurity but encouraged the Governor to do more as the rainy season approaches so that their people can return home and farm.