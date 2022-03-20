TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra…

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin…

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment…

Explosive devices planted by terrorists in Niger state community uncovered by security operatives

News
By Ezie Innocent

Security forces in Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have discovered some improvised explosive devices (IEDs) hidden by terrorists, according to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

On Saturday, when he visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Central Primary School Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area of the State, the governor made the statement.

READ ALSO

Adeboye curses terrorist and their sponsors in Nigeria

‘They give us food all the time, No drugs’,…

Governor Bello, on the other hand, stated that security agents are already working to detonate the IEDs.

“I am happy that with the new crop of heads of security agencies in the state there is synergy among them. They are all working together and that is why we are recording successes,” he said.

He also warned the informants to terrorists to desist as their end will come soon.

The Governor, who was presented with some of the children born at the camp, directed that all of the children born there be taken to the Neo-Natal Wing of the Jummai Babangida Maternal and Neo-natal Hospital in Minna for medical attention, that tents be erected for additional shelter, and that mobile toilets be installed to improve the camp’s sanitary condition.

The district heads of Gini and Galadima Gogo, Alhaji Isah Abubakar and Alhaji Umar Aliyu, respectively, praised government efforts on insecurity but encouraged the Governor to do more as the rainy season approaches so that their people can return home and farm.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra Obidi breaks down…

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin babies in his car

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment Annie Idibia and…

Nigerian lady shares father’s reaction after she gifted him water dispenser

Why I slept with my sister’s husband and took over her home – Lady…

Man narrates his experience after travelling to Japan for the first time

Lady in pain as she discovers secret about her long time boyfriend

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Explosive devices planted by terrorists in Niger state community uncovered by…

Neighbour express worry as abusive girlfriend beats up boyfriend every midnight

6-month-old pregnant Maraji shares maternity video as she reveals her…

Man who lived with 7 people in a shabby single room shares inspiring success…

Lady narrates how her sister narrowly escaped kidnap attempt in a Keke in Isolo,…

“I’m chilling with the big boys” – Tacha rejoices as she bags endorsement…

“Bed be like tomb” – Man cries out after seeing the condition of N10k hotel room…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More