“Follow who know road” – Isreal DMW brags as he chills with Davido in Dubai (Video)

Davido’s Personal Logistics Manager, Isreal DMW has shared his joy on social media after the singer flew him to Dubai.

In a video making the rounds online, Isreal DMW was spotted bragging excitedly over his achievement as he alplauded his Boss who brought him to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The humourous aide who is still excited over his performance on the O2 Arena stage about 2 weeks back declared that he is an O2 performing artiste while claiming to have put up a wonderful performance.

This comes days after the title ‘London O2 Performing Artist’ was spotted on the Instagram bio of Isreal DMW. Music executive, Soso Soberekon could also be seen in the video clip.

Watch the video below: