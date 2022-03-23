“He’s two years old” – Larissa London shares birthday photos of her son allegedly fathered by Davido

London-based makeup artist, Larissa London has shared photos of her son, Dawson who turned 2 on Tuesday, March 22.

Her son, Dawson, meaning son of David, has been alleged to be one of the children of ace singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother shared a couple of awesome photos to mark the toddler’s birthday.

Reacting to this, Amara wrote,

“Awww he’s so cute and he looks so much like his alleged father”

CollinsPeterz wrote,

“Omo this pikin resemble Davido but what more can I say. Happy birthday to the young lad”

Destiny wrote,

“Happy birthday little Dawson may you rise very far above your mates and may God bless u with good tins of life”.