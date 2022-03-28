TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

Entertainment
By Shalom

A 40-year-old woman, Judith Anyago, has been hospitalized after she was attacked by her husband with a machete for denying him sxx.

The incident reportedly happened in their home Misaro village in Siaya county, Kenya.

READ ALSO

Man kills cousin with a matchete for allegedly sleeping with…

BBNaija’s Thelma narrates heartbreaking experience in the…

According to the woman, she was forced to deny her husband sex because he is allegedly HIV-positive.

She also accused him of having extramarital affairs, particularly after discovering condoms and female undergarments that did not belong to her in his trouser.

The woman, who suffered severe injuries from the attack, was rushed to the Busia County Referral Hospital in Kenya, where she’s currently receiving treatment.

Rose Kwena, the victim’s nurse, confirmed the incident, saying doctors are currently managing the patient well but will determine the extent of injuries after a CT scan.

While condemning the incident, Anyango’s brother-in-law Festo Onyango Odhiambo expressed disappointment in what his brother Jackton Opondo did, adding that they had scheduled a family meeting to resolve the squabbles between the couple.

The family is now pleading with law enforcement to find and apprehend the suspect, whom they described as a dangerous man.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra Obidi slams a…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

How it started vs How it’s going: Nigerian man shows off his beautiful wife,…

Shocking moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage over a joke about his…

Nigerians tackle Annie Idibia over daughter’s exposed cleavage

“Wizkid bought a private jet and didn’t even announce it” – Fans express…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Madam marketer is advertising her business” – BBNaija’s Angel dragged…

HIV positive man hacks wife with machete for denying him s3x

“The Catholic church has the most organized structure on earth” — Bishop David…

We go use legal actions deflate that your rotten [email protected] – Ruger slams DJ…

Don’t disrespect me in the name of comedy, don’t try it again…

DJ DimpleNipple’s boyfriend insults Dprince for allegedly inviting girlfriend to…

“Leave Mercy alone, you go soon choke” – Reactions as Tacha…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More