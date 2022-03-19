Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, and her husband, 2Face Idibia, have renewed their wedding vows after years of being together.

The love journey between the ace singer and the mother of two has not been a smooth ride, but they have both decided to forget about the past and focus on building a solid future together.

In an emotional clip, 2Face and Annie Idibia renewed their wedding vows for the second time in the most romantic way.

2Face in his vows stated that he had loved Annie from the very first day and she has been there for him through thick and thin, while teary Annie emphasized how she cannot breathe without the love of her life.

Watch the video below,