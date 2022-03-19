TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman narrates strange experience after shaving grand daughter’s…

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin…

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment Annie Idibia and 2Face renewed wedding vows (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia, and her husband, 2Face Idibia, have renewed their wedding vows after years of being together.

The love journey between the ace singer and the mother of two has not been a smooth ride, but they have both decided to forget about the past and focus on building a solid future together.

READ ALSO

“I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame, because nobody was…

“Dreams actually come true” – Annie Idibia writes as she…

In an emotional clip, 2Face and Annie Idibia renewed their wedding vows for the second time in the most romantic way.

2Face in his vows stated that he had loved Annie from the very first day and she has been there for him through thick and thin, while teary Annie emphasized how she cannot breathe without the love of her life.

Watch the video below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman narrates strange experience after shaving grand daughter’s hair (Video)

New photos of crossdresser, Bobrisky sparks reactions

Good Samaritan narrates how a pregnant woman delivered twin babies in his car

Lady shares sad experience after her boyfriend visited her father for the first…

Nigerian lady narrates how she was robbed by a Bolt driver

How I slept with a groom before and after his wedding as a bridesmaid – Lady…

Nigerian lady shares father’s reaction after she gifted him water dispenser

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Woman arrested for assaulting blind step-sister, daughter in Delta

Lady in pain as she discovers secret about her long time boyfriend

I’m just trying to be strong for my girls – Korra Obidi breaks down…

“She destroyed his plans to take me to U.S.A – Shatta Wale finally reveals…

Job Vacancy: Dozens of applicants show up for two slots at a local bar (Video)

Rihanna hints she’s expecting a girl as she shops for baby dresses…

“I don’t think I can breathe without you” – Emotional moment Annie Idibia and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More