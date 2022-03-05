“I enjoyed dating Tuface before fame, because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM” – Annie Idibia

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Actress Annie Idibia, has opened up about her marriage with singer Tuface. She stated that she enjoyed dating the singer before he became famous and before social media came into existence.

Annie Idibia and Tuface

Annie in an interview with South African presenter, Olwethu Lashabane, stated that when she met her husband, Innocent Idibia, there was no social media and he hasn’t released a single album.

She noted that social media has affected a lot of relationships, as it has gone beyond what it should be.

She added that she enjoyed dating Tuface before fame and social media, as she had the best of him before he rose to fame.

Her words,

“SOCIAL MEDIA HAS ITS ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES. WHEN I MET INNOCENT (POPULARLY KNOWN AS 2BABA) THERE WAS NO SOCIAL MEDIA, AS YOU SAID. HE DIDN’T EVEN HAVE A SINGLE OUT NOW HE HAS A DISCOGRAPHY THAT SPANS OVER TWO DECADES! IT’S SAD TO SEE THE CURRENT STATE OF RELATIONSHIPS AS THEY HAVE GONE BEYOND WHAT THEY SHOULD BE BECAUSE OF SOCIAL MEDIA. I WOULD SAY THAT I ENJOYED DATING THIS MAN BEFORE HE GOT FAMOUS BECAUSE NOBODY WAS LIKING HIS PICTURES OR TRYING TO SLIDE INTO HIS DM’S. IT WAS BEAUTIFUL. I HAD THE BEST OF INNOCENT BEFORE ALL THE FAME. IT ACTUALLY MAKES ME SAD FOR MY DAUGHTERS AND ALL THE SINGLE WOMEN WHO ARE TRYING TO DATE IN THIS CURRENT AGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA BECAUSE I DON’T THINK IT’S HEALTHY FOR RELATIONSHIPS.

