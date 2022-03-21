I don’t want to have children – BBNaija’s Angel opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has sparked reactions online following her comment about childbirth.

The reality star cum entrepreneur, in a post shared on her Instagram story, revealed her unwillingness to be a mother.

Angel revealed how a lot of people keep saying that her children will take care of her in future, but according to her, she laughs at them because she doesn’t want children at all.

The Akwa-Ibom born writer, however, did not outline reasons for her rigid decision.

Nigerians have however rebuked her for making such a strong statement in public without considering her future.

In her words,

“Me laughing at everyone saying my children will also take care of me; when I don’t want children.”

