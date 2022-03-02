TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids…

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces…

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her…

Angel Smith’s ‘deleted’ comment about Mercy Eke sparks reactions

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Big Brother Naija finalist, Angel Smith has sparked reactions with her recent comment to BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke.

Mercy Eke shared some hot photos on her official Instagram page, and Angel while commenting on the photos, stated that she would like to tie the knot with Mercy.

READ ALSO

I need a new wife, I only married my wife because I had no…

My sister’s ex husband used to search dustbin to count…

“I want to marry you”, Angel Smith said via comment section.

Reacting to her comment, some fans jokingly advised her to pay Mercy Eke’s bride price, while others cautioned her against lesbianism.

Angel_Canabi wrote,
“Go and pay Lambos bride price. Marriage no be my mouth”

Christogonus wrote,
“Make una no use style practice lesbo ooo”.

The duo, Mercy Eke and Angel Smith have maintained a cordial relationship ever since they knew each other.

See comments below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nadia Buari finally reveals Van Vicker is the father of her kids (Video)

“My water just broke” – Pregnant dancer, Korra Obidi announces (Video)

“This one na 9ja Delilah” – Reactions as lady cuts her boyfriend’s dreadlock…

Lady narrates why she would never donate blood for her sick sister

My father forcefully slept with me, while my mother supported him -Lady shares…

If you burn my juju, I will die – 20-year-old boy begs after being caught…

Lady shares heartbreaking experience with boyfriend of 5 years

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Comedian, Sabinus gifts his childhood friend a brand new car (Video)

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets after 11 years of marriage and 6 miscarriages…

Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Man mistakenly stabs mother to death while fighting with his wife in Niger state

Lady narrates why she chased away her friend who was squatting with her

Mother laments after her daughter secretly used her shop as collateral to secure…

Angel Smith’s ‘deleted’ comment about Mercy Eke sparks reactions

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More