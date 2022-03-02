Angel Smith’s ‘deleted’ comment about Mercy Eke sparks reactions

Controversial Big Brother Naija finalist, Angel Smith has sparked reactions with her recent comment to BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke.

Mercy Eke shared some hot photos on her official Instagram page, and Angel while commenting on the photos, stated that she would like to tie the knot with Mercy.

“I want to marry you”, Angel Smith said via comment section.

Reacting to her comment, some fans jokingly advised her to pay Mercy Eke’s bride price, while others cautioned her against lesbianism.

Angel_Canabi wrote,

“Go and pay Lambos bride price. Marriage no be my mouth”

Christogonus wrote,

“Make una no use style practice lesbo ooo”.

The duo, Mercy Eke and Angel Smith have maintained a cordial relationship ever since they knew each other.

See comments below,