“I pity who will marry you” – Boyfriend of three years, tells girlfriend during argument

A man who has been in a relationship with a lady for three years, recently broke his girlfriend’s heart with a thought provoking question.

According to the girlfriend identified as Chinemerem who cried out on social media, her boyfriend uttered the unimaginable while they were having a major misunderstanding.

She reveled that why arguing, her boyfriend told her that he feels terrible for whoever would marry her in future.

Chinemerem reveled she was shocked over his statement because they have been together for three years, and she never thought he had no intentions to marry her.

She wrote:

”I was arguing with my bf earlier today and he told me “I pity who will marry you”

A Twitter user who replied her post stated that at least the boyfriend had informed her on time.

Replying the Tweep, the lady wrote;

”I don’t think he did. He should have told me that before now.”