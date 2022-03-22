TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

“I pity who will marry you” – Boyfriend of three years, tells girlfriend during argument

Entertainment
By Shalom

A man who has been in a relationship with a lady for three years, recently broke his girlfriend’s heart with a thought provoking question.

According to the girlfriend identified as Chinemerem who cried out on social media, her boyfriend uttered the unimaginable while they were having a major misunderstanding.

She reveled that why arguing, her boyfriend told her that he feels terrible for whoever would marry her in future.

READ ALSO

“If you’re a woman and you want to be…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched,…

Chinemerem reveled she was shocked over his statement because they have been together for three years, and she never thought he had no intentions to marry her.

She wrote:

”I was arguing with my bf earlier today and he told me “I pity who will marry you”

A Twitter user who replied her post stated that at least the boyfriend had informed her on time.

Replying the Tweep, the lady wrote;
”I don’t think he did. He should have told me that before now.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected kidnapper working as…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Ebele Obiano finally gives her side of the story following her fight with Bianca…

Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best…

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Man discloses condition a ‘baba’ gave him and his bestfriend to make them rich

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“If you’re a woman and you want to be successful, add ashawo to your…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

“I pity who will marry you” – Boyfriend of three years, tells…

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Mother arrested for setting 10-year-old daughter ablaze in Ogun

Reactions as Davido shows off the interior and exterior of his Banana Island…

Sister who has been taking care of her sick brother for 25 years, shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More