Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Ghanaian Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has advised who always see celebrity couples as their relationship role models.

According to Serwaa, online couples shouldn’t be envied or admired because most of them do things for likes and views.

She further reiterated the fact that no one really knows what goes on in private with these couples, and for that reason, no one should tag any relationship they see as “Couple goals.”

In her words,

“No one’s relationship should be your “couple goals”. People are doing things for likes and views. Do what works for you.”

Reacting to this, sir_eltee wrote ;
“She said facts. There’s Instagram and there’s real life. Don’t compare yourself with anybody here. Things are not always what they seem to be!”

tonia_gram_ wrote;
“Everything for the gram these days. No one knows what the inside life is like”.

heleneneoche wrote,
“I swear some of dis online couple jst Dey whine us o 🥺🤣🤣🤣us too come Dey believe watin we no Dey see”

