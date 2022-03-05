“I teach my girls gender disparity”, Uche Ogbodo reveals as she shares photos of her first born washing car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Adebimpe

When it comes to house chores, some say there are chores that are gender biased. In the case of actress Uche Ogbodo, there is nothing of such, as she teaches her daughters gender disparity.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared photos of her first born and first daughter, Mildred, washing her car, despite being a female.

In the caption she revealed that she is against gender stereotyping, as she teaches her daughters how to live, love and practice any career or role they choose.

According to her, washing her car, is a means to teach her daughters gender disparity so that they can choose their career or role as women in the society.

Her words,

“I Teach My Girls to Bridge Gender Disparity by teaching them How go Live, Love and Practice whatever Career options or Role comes to mind not minding their Position as Women in Our Society. As seen Mildred is Washing Car”.

