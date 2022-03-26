TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly as Burna Boy has revealed he’s the highest paid artist in history of African music.

The ace singer stated this via his verified Twitter page in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the 30-year-old singer, money doesn’t satisfy him and he remains the highest paid artist in African music history whether people believe it or not.

He wrote:

”I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my Truth but it Doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest paid artist in the History of African music. Believe it or not”.

Burna Boy and his colleagues, Davido and Wizkid have severally been the topic of debates on Twitter over who is the best in Afrobeats.

