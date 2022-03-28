It is disrespectful to accept money and gifts from other guys if you have a boyfriend – Joro Olumofin says
Joro Olumofin, a popular love doctor, has declared that accepting money from other men is a gesture of disrespect to a man.
Accepting gifts from other men, he believes, can only lead to cheating in the future.
Before taking anything from a man, the relationship guru feels that women should seek permission from their boyfriends or husbands.
See his post below:
“95% of Nigerian ladies are guilty of this.
Most ladies in relationships and marriages collect Gifts and Money from other guys without taking permission from their Bfs/Husbands.
it’s very disrespectful and will eventually lead to ch€@ting.
Some ladies will say why should I take permission from “ordinary Bf ?”
But if he’s ordinary why are you with him ?
Most ladies won’t even allow their Bfs / Husbands eat another ladies food talk-less of accepting gifts.”
