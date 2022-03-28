It is disrespectful to accept money and gifts from other guys if you have a boyfriend – Joro Olumofin says

Joro Olumofin, a popular love doctor, has declared that accepting money from other men is a gesture of disrespect to a man.

Accepting gifts from other men, he believes, can only lead to cheating in the future.

Before taking anything from a man, the relationship guru feels that women should seek permission from their boyfriends or husbands.

