TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought…

It is disrespectful to accept money and gifts from other guys if you have a boyfriend – Joro Olumofin says

Love and Relationship
By Ezie Innocent

Joro Olumofin, a popular love doctor, has declared that accepting money from other men is a gesture of disrespect to a man.

Accepting gifts from other men, he believes, can only lead to cheating in the future.
Before taking anything from a man, the relationship guru feels that women should seek permission from their boyfriends or husbands.

See his post below:

READ ALSO

Lady seeks advice over frequent visits of boyfriend’s…

“My wife is the one thing I love the most, though I also…

“95% of Nigerian ladies are guilty of this.
Most ladies in relationships and marriages collect Gifts and Money from other guys without taking permission from their Bfs/Husbands.
it’s very disrespectful and will eventually lead to ch€@ting.
Some ladies will say why should I take permission from “ordinary Bf ?”
But if he’s ordinary why are you with him ?
Most ladies won’t even allow their Bfs / Husbands eat another ladies food talk-less of accepting gifts.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

“Online parent, shut up your mouth before I block you!!!” – Korra Obidi slams a…

Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

25-year-old lady who slept with 65-year-old white man for money, expresses worry…

Man seeks advice after his mother-in-law booked a hotel room for them to…

Broke man seeks advice after his girlfriend went the extra mile to get him N3m

Elderly man sparks uproar with his cozy video with younger lady (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“Wedding that never saw any anniversary” – Comedian, Osama heartbroken as he…

Full list of winners at the Oscars 2022

It is disrespectful to accept money and gifts from other guys if you have a…

Teary Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock; blames ‘love’ for his…

‘Her kayamata couldn’t keep her husband, ‘ Jamura mocked as side chick snatches…

Bobrisky praises Wizkid for buying private jet without announcing online

Nigerian couple who married as virgins welcome triplets after 25 years of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More