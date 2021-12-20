A lot of Ladies didn’t get married this year because they didn’t propose to their Boyfriends – Joro Olumofin

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe
Stop begging guys for money - Joro Olumofin advises ladies

Relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, has said that some ladies didn’t marry this year because they didn’t propose to their boyfriends.

Joro took to his Instagram page to give a detailed explanation on why some ladies are still single despite 2021 is coming to an end.

According to him some men don’t have courage to propose to women thus, ladies need to make the first move towards such men.

His post reads ;

“Men and women are equal in all ramifications. But when it comes to affairs of the heart, women shudder.

If men and women are all equal, why CAN’T WOMEN PROPOSE TO MEN?

A lot of ladies didn’t get married this year because they did not propose to their Boyfriends. Some men don’t have the mind to propose.

Ladies, If you love him and you want a future with him, go on a knee and ask him to marry you. Simple”.

