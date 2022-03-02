Korra Obidi shares adorable photo with her newborn daughter, Athena

Beautiful dancer, Korra Obidi has taken to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her new born daughter, Athena Dean.

Hours ago, the proud mother of two announced the good news of her daughter’s birth while reacting to her sister, Nancy Umeh’s post.

Nancy had taken to her Instagram page to share a video of Korra when she had her first child almost three years ago.

“Going through my phone and I find this video from almost 3 years ago when June was born. Wish I were there for you this time. Counting down to when I get to hold @athenadean_ in a few weeks. You are so blessed @korraobidi @drjustindean. Congratulations to you both. I’m an Aunty again 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. Can’t keep calm”, Nancy wrote.

Reacting to Nancy’s post, Korra Obidi revealed that she and her husband have welcomed their second child, Athena Dean.

She also disclosed that she had her baby through a “natural raw water birth.”

“Big sis 🥺 We did it. Natural raw water birth 🥺 I wish you were here 🥺🙆🏾‍♀️ I love you so much”. She wrote.