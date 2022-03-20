Lady narrates how her sister narrowly escaped kidnap attempt in a Keke in Isolo, Lagos State

The frightening wave of kidnappings in Nigeria today has raised concerns across the country, particularly in light of the media’s obscurity of everyday tales.

On Twitter, a lady with the handle @kaffybrownb described how her sister’s acquaintance evaded a kidnapping attempt by a Keke rider in Lagos State’s Isolo neighborhood.

If her sister’s friend hadn’t jumped out of the Keke after suspecting foul play by the Keke rider, she claims, the story would have been different.

Narrating the story on Twitter, she wrote: