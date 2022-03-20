Lady narrates how her sister narrowly escaped kidnap attempt in a Keke in Isolo, Lagos State

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

The frightening wave of kidnappings in Nigeria today has raised concerns across the country, particularly in light of the media’s obscurity of everyday tales.

On Twitter, a lady with the handle @kaffybrownb described how her sister’s acquaintance evaded a kidnapping attempt by a Keke rider in Lagos State’s Isolo neighborhood.

If her sister’s friend hadn’t jumped out of the Keke after suspecting foul play by the Keke rider, she claims, the story would have been different.

Narrating the story on Twitter, she wrote:

“What’s really happening in Nigeria the rate of kidnapping is tiring.

“My sister’s friend got kidnapped on Thursday at isolo.She wanted to get stuff outside,so she boarded Keke napep. When the keke man got to her destination, she told the man she’s alighting but the man said no, that he’s taking them somewhere else.

“Immediately He increased his speed, she and her friend started screaming,yet the man ignored them.While on motion she jumped out and got herself injured and phone screen broken.But we thank God there was no car behind her,

“It would have been a sad story now. Tho the Keke man was later apprehended but he started acting mad when hands begin touch him. May God continue to protect us out there.”

