Lady sends name of CEO, family to shrine after being defrauded N4M (Video)

A young Nigerian lady involves gods as she submits the name of Chinedu Ijiomah, the CEO of Chinmark Investment Company, to the shrine, claiming to have been duped N4m.

Chinedu Ijiomah is accused of defrauding the young lady and 4,400 other individuals out of approximately N10 billion in a Ponzi scheme.

Chinedu Ijiomah’s name and that of his family were brought to Agbanambo Otutunzu Aguleri, a renowned Shrine in Anambra state, where he was given an ultimatum to return the money taken from his investors.

In other news, Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra state, has announced his ambition for the presidency in 2023.

Obi who was running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 presidential election, made the declaration in Awka at a gathering of traditional rulers in Anambra State.