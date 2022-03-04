Man who earns N1.7/M plans to relocate abroad because of fuel scarcity

A man who earns about N1.7 million per month has revealed his plans to relocate outside the country, as a result of the looming fuel scarcity rocking the country.

This was made known in a thread shared by his friend, on the micro-blogging platform. The continuous fuel scarcity has damaged the man’s mental health.

According to the thread, the man earns N1.7 million per month yet there is no light to charge his inverter, no fuel to power his generator set or drive to work.

The man who seems frustrated by the uneven circumstance, is planning to relocate outside the country. Money sometimes doesn’t save the wealthy in Nigeria.

His words,

I spoke with a friend in Lagos last night & I’ve never felt so sad. The continuous fuel scarcity has damaged his mental health. No light to charge inverter, no fuel to power gen or drive to work. This is someone that earns N1.7/M. Sometimes, your money can’t save you in Nigeria”.

