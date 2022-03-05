TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in…

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who…

My husband has been sleeping with my mother for 15 years – Wife shares heartbreaking story

Entertainment
By Shalom

A woman known as Soipan Martha has shared story of how her biological mother has been sleeping with her now ex husband for up to 15 years now.

She noted that her ex husband and her mom had been having the said affair even while her marriage with her husband was subsisting.

READ ALSO

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

Nigerian woman welcomes triplets after 11 years of marriage…

Martha busted out in tears as she tried to narrate how she found out about the affair her mom was having with her husband.

According to her, her mother called her one evening to ask her help as she was being beaten by Martha’s ex husband.

Martha didn’t reveal much about this issue but she mentioned that she is no longer with her husband as she had divorced him following her awareness of the affair he had with her mother.

According to her, she is presently trying to move on with her life.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll…

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free…

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was only 5 months…

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

Wives at war: Mercy Aigbe reacts after her husband’s first wife dragged her for…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

My husband has been sleeping with my mother for 15 years – Wife shares…

Chicken republic finally breaks silence about two security guards reportedly…

Man shares video of police officer begging him after holding him hostage

“There is power in a woman’s n¥ansh” – Singer Peruzzi…

“Everything was a movie script planned by Princess…..” – Baba Ijesha makes…

Liquorose finally responds to interviewer who asked about her hidden baby

Blessing Okoro tackles Yul Edochie over his comment about women (Screenshots)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More