My husband has been sleeping with my mother for 15 years – Wife shares heartbreaking story

A woman known as Soipan Martha has shared story of how her biological mother has been sleeping with her now ex husband for up to 15 years now.

She noted that her ex husband and her mom had been having the said affair even while her marriage with her husband was subsisting.

Martha busted out in tears as she tried to narrate how she found out about the affair her mom was having with her husband.

According to her, her mother called her one evening to ask her help as she was being beaten by Martha’s ex husband.

Martha didn’t reveal much about this issue but she mentioned that she is no longer with her husband as she had divorced him following her awareness of the affair he had with her mother.

According to her, she is presently trying to move on with her life.