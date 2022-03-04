“Never be embarrassed to struggle, no shame in working hard” – Yemi Alade

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade, has advised her fans and followers to work hard and not be embarrassed to struggle. She stated that there is no shame in working hard.

Taking to her Instagram page and sharing a cute photo of herself, she stated that her fans and followers should work and never be embarrassed of their hustle.

Hardwork usually pay off and everyone should strive to be hardworking inorder to be successful, as there is no short cut to success.

There is also the need not to be embarrassed of one’s hustle or struggle, as there is no shame in working hard.

The award winning singer, thus took to her Instagram page and stated that people never be embarrassed to struggle, as there is no shame in working hard.

