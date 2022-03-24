“No smoke without fire” – Nigerians react as photo of Nengi with wife of her alleged married lover, surfaces (PHOTO)

A photo of ex BBNaija housemate, Nengi Hampson Rebecca with the wife of her alleged married lover, Michael Dion-Goli, has sparked reactions.

Recall, it was recently alleged that Nengi and some actresses including Nancy Isime, wrecked the the home of Roseline and caused her husband to send her packing.

While the saga continues to make the rounds on social media, a photo of Nengi and Roseline has leaked online, which some believe is a clear sign that something fishy went down.

Reacting, one izabeth53 wrote:

“But why dem the always attached this girl name for all this scandal Las Las they are some truth to this!!”

_paulgentle_ wrote:

“This is enough evidence! Nengi is guilty as charged.”

anndoveb wrote:

“No smoke without fire babe always appearing in this type of scandal…always…..”