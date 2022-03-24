TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence…

“No smoke without fire” – Nigerians react as photo of Nengi with wife of her alleged married lover, surfaces (PHOTO)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A photo of ex BBNaija housemate, Nengi Hampson Rebecca with the wife of her alleged married lover, Michael Dion-Goli, has sparked reactions.

Recall, it was recently alleged that Nengi and some actresses including Nancy Isime, wrecked the the home of Roseline and caused her husband to send her packing.

READ ALSO

Nengi responds to allegation of dating a married man

“If you’re a woman and you want to be…

While the saga continues to make the rounds on social media, a photo of Nengi and Roseline has leaked online, which some believe is a clear sign that something fishy went down.

Reacting, one izabeth53 wrote:
“But why dem the always attached this girl name for all this scandal Las Las they are some truth to this!!”

_paulgentle_ wrote:
“This is enough evidence! Nengi is guilty as charged.”

anndoveb wrote:
“No smoke without fire babe always appearing in this type of scandal…always…..”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

Man in pain as he watches CCTV footage of wife scaling the fence at night to see…

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” – Actor Kanayo O.…

“May your killers never find peace” – Friends mourn lady allegedly found dead in…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to talk him out of…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Mother puts five-year-old daughter’s hands in hot water for stealing fish in…

“No smoke without fire” – Nigerians react as photo of Nengi…

“I was 13 weeks pregnant when I started this course” – UK based nurse shares her…

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

Nengi responds to allegation of dating a married man

Why my marriage is sweeter” Anita Joseph reveals secret

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More