Nengi responds to allegation of dating a married man

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nengi Hampson, a reality star turned actress, finally responds to the accusations that she is dating a married man.

Nengi

This comes after Gistlovers reported that she, Nancy Isime, Onyi Alex, and Nuella Njubigbo (who is supposed to have secretly married him) were all having affairs with Michael Dion-Goli, prompting him to divorce his wife, Roseline.

In addition, a photo of Nengi Hampson with Michael’s wife, Roseline, surfaced not long ago, adding to the suspicion.

Nengi is in a relationship with a married man.

Despite the uproar and outrage, Nengi said in a Facebook post that people should get her pretty name out of their mouths.

The post was followed by a series of stunning photos of her.

She wrote:

“Get my pretty name outta your mouth.”

