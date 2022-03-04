“People that have unprotected $ex wish to d!e” — BB Naija’s Enkay

Big Brother Naija star, Enkay, has opined people who have unprotected sex wish to die. She described this as an act of carelessness.

Enkay

The reality tv star, in a post on Snapchat stated that there has been an increase in the rate at which people have unprotected sex.

She stated that people who do so wish to die, because it is crazy carelessness on their part, which she doesn’t understand.

Some people have unprotected sex, which in most cases causes sexually transmitted disease. This disease if not treated immediately, might lead to death.

However some people are not bothered about getting infected as they chose pleasure over their personal well being. This made Enkay opine that those who involve in such act, wish death upon themselves.

