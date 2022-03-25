Popular OAP, Fada Kane discovers he’s not the biological father of his two children after 20 years

Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu a.k.a Fada Kane, a popular Calabar on-air personality, has revealed the results of his Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test, which indicated that he is not the biological father of his two children after more than 20 years of parenting.
The presenter with FAD93.1 FM Calabar took to social media on Friday morning, March 25, to disclose court papers and DNA data in this respect, noting that he was just 16 when his ex-girlfriend claimed he was responsible for her pregnancy.
He wrote: “This is to inform the general public that I, Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu popularly known as Fada Kane is not the biological father of Anthonia Duke and Paul Duke as alleged by one Miss MarryAnn Efa Duke.
“Attached here are the copies of DNA and court affidavit to further ascertain my claims. MaryAnn Efa and her family are free to contest the DNA results through the court where I too can legally file for damages for such allegations.
“As soon as my mum heard “I am pregnant for your son”…wahala set. I was just 16! At 17 I was already an alleged father of 2 and that was the beginning of this movie. I was thrown out from the house, pained and shamed by families and friends. Stay tune for the rest of the story.”
