Popular OAP, Fada Kane discovers he’s not the biological father of his two children after 20 years

Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu a.k.a Fada Kane, a popular Calabar on-air personality, has revealed the results of his Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test, which indicated that he is not the biological father of his two children after more than 20 years of parenting.

The presenter with FAD93.1 FM Calabar took to social media on Friday morning, March 25, to disclose court papers and DNA data in this respect, noting that he was just 16 when his ex-girlfriend claimed he was responsible for her pregnancy.

He wrote: “This is to inform the general public that I, Kanedrick Kingsley Agwu popularly known as Fada Kane is not the biological father of Anthonia Duke and Paul Duke as alleged by one Miss MarryAnn Efa Duke.