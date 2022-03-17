Reactions as the amount Davido paid for his Lamborghini clearance, leaks

Nigerians have reacted after a gossip blogger revealed the amount popular singer, Davido paid for his Lamborghini clearance.

Recall that on March 16th, Davido appealed to Nigerians to pray for the country while exclaiming over the outrageous amount he paid for the clearance of his whip.

IG gossip blogger, Cutie__juls in a post, alleged that the singer paid almost N80M to clear his Lamborghini on Monday, 15th March.

The post reads:

“Ewo so it’s true.. Someone at the ports gisted us that Davido paid almost N80mil to clear his Lamborghini on Monday.

Can’t remember the exact amount mentioned but it’s more than N70mil sha. Anyway, congratulations to OBO”

Reacting, Adejare_kalu said,

“Only 80. After all the bragging. I think say na 200mil”.

See post below: