School children return home over alleged threat by unknown gunmen in Imo

Some schools in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, were compelled to close today morning and send their children home due to an alleged threat of attack by unknown gunmen.
Some school owners claimed they were forced to close their institutions due to a letter that went viral on social media and was attributed to unknown gunmen, warning that there would be no more movement and that schools in Igboland would close every Monday.
According to an inhabitant of the capital;
“The various attacks on police stations including the killings of police officers now put fear in the people that Monday’s which usually seen as sit-at-home, could be a dangerous day. That is while you see some streets are almost empty people are just sitting inside their houses. Nobody wants to be killed.”
