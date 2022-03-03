“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll send my daughter abroad” – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician, Yul Edochie, has promised not to send his daughter abroad to study.

Yul Edochie

Edochie in a post on social media, stated that no American actor’s child is schooling in Nigeria, and as a result of this he won’t send his daughter abroad to study.

According to the presidential aspirant, he can afford to send his kids abroad to study but he won’t because he wants to build Nigeria.

Yul Edochie whose daughter recently matriculated, asked his fans and followers to show him an American actor whose chilld is schooling in Nigeria, as that is the only reason he could send his daughter abroad to study.

His words,

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll send my daughter abroad to study.

That’s what I told my wife.

I can afford to send my kids abroad to study.

God has blessed my hard work.

But no.

They’ll all study here.

To build Nigeria we must love Nigeria”.

See below,