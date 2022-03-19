TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Tears as two children die after a school toilet collapsed in Niger State

By Shalom

Two children have been confirmed dead after a toilet at UK Bello Memorial Primary School, Paiko, in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State collapsed on them.

Reports by Daily Trust confirmed the story while also noting that it is unclear what the children were doing around the building that was said to be weak.

Although there are conflicting reports on the story, eyewitnesses’ accounts say the deceased, a boy and a girl, were hawking sachet water with their colleagues around the school when the tragic incident happened.

Another report said the children were scavenging for scraps when the toilet collapsed.

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents lamented the loss of their children while also calling on the government to help them in further investigations.

