“This lady juju dey work” – Nigerians react to Korra Obidi’s husband’s new comment about his wife, Korra (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Korra Obidi’s husband, Justin Dean, has apologized over some statements he made concerning his wife, Korra Obidi.

This is coming days after Justin dragged his wife to filth, accused her of cheating on him, while referring to her private as a club.

Justin has however taken back some of the comments as he claimed it was false allegation. According to Justin, his wife only cheated during the beginning of the relationship but is not a chronic cheat.

“The comments I made about Kora Obidi being a chronic cheater were inaccurate, she only cheated in the beginning of the relationship. Every other thing said Is true,” he said.

This is my apology to the Obidi family about chronic cheating claims. @korraobido and @nancyumeh_ and her dad (Papa). June and Athena are my children and I love them. I’ll be there for them everyday even if I’m not married to Korra.”

See comments below,

