Timaya finally opens up on alleged ‘hit and run’ accident and encounter with the police

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Timaya Odon, a.k.a Timaya has finally opened up on reports that he was arrested by the police over hit and run accident.

Speaking on the incident, the singer insisted that he wasn’t arrested, but was only invited by the police.

He said:

“I was invited to the station when I went to the lady’s house to commiserate with her over the incident. I was there as early as 7 am.

It was when we stepped outside the house that we saw police officers. The reason I went to her house was to show my profound remorse.

I would have been there yesterday (Wednesday), but I could not make it because I had to attend to something urgently at Ogun State. However, throughout the day, members of my team were with her at the hospital and home till midnight.

I was never arrested by the police. I was only invited for questioning at the Maroko Police Station. From there, I went to the hospital to see the lady.”