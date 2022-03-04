TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from…

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

Timaya finally opens up on alleged ‘hit and run’ accident and encounter with the police

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Timaya Odon, a.k.a Timaya has finally opened up on reports that he was arrested by the police over hit and run accident.

Speaking on the incident, the singer insisted that he wasn’t arrested, but was only invited by the police.

READ ALSO

Timaya arrested for hitting lady with his car and driving…

Singer Timaya prays to God that he doesn’t want to…

He said:

“I was invited to the station when I went to the lady’s house to commiserate with her over the incident. I was there as early as 7 am.

It was when we stepped outside the house that we saw police officers. The reason I went to her house was to show my profound remorse.

I would have been there yesterday (Wednesday), but I could not make it because I had to attend to something urgently at Ogun State. However, throughout the day, members of my team were with her at the hospital and home till midnight.

I was never arrested by the police. I was only invited for questioning at the Maroko Police Station. From there, I went to the hospital to see the lady.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

New mom narrates how her mother-in-law stopped her husband from being with her…

“Show me an American actor whose child is schooling in Nigeria and I’ll…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend’s mother

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Davido sends private jet to pick up Chioma and Ifeanyi for his London show…

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

Timaya arrested for hitting lady with his car and driving off (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido sells out 02 Arena for his upcoming concert in London

Mercy Aigbe and husband, Kazim Adeoti spill secrets about their marriage

Timaya finally opens up on alleged ‘hit and run’ accident and…

“Next time I take out a lady I’m inviting her ex, ladies lie too…

S.A to Delta State Governor, Ovie Success offers sacked security guards jobs

“In marriage eye contacts are very important” – Actress Anita…

Man narrates how he almost lost his life after giving lady a lift

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More