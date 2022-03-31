Train attack: FG asks Nigerians to contribute money for patients’ treatment

Mr Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, has urged Nigerians to contribute to the cost of treating those injured in Monday’s train attack.

When bandits ambushed a train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna, at least nine persons were killed and many more were injured.

Amaechi, who visited the attack site on Tuesday, said the attack would have been prevented if the N3 billion high-capacity train track cameras and sensors had not been blocked.

According to him, the technology would eliminate all blind spots on train routes across the country.

Amaechi said the army treated the victims without charging them a dime when he visited them at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna on Wednesday.