“Transport fare should never be a problem, it is even embarrassing” – Reality star, Queen

By Adebimpe

Reality TV star, Queen, has reiterated that a lady should not request for transport fare from her man after going out on a date. She described this as embarrassing.

Queen

Taking to her insta story, the Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, stated that transport fare should never be a problem for women whenever they are going out on a date.

She noted that if a guy visits a lady and he requests for transport fare it would seem ridiculous and such a lady will gist her friends about it.

In her opinion since a guy can’t request transport fare from a lady, a woman should not as well request transport fare from a man.

Her words,

“My girls. Transport fare should never be a problem. It is even embarrassing to ask. If a guy comes visiting and requests transport fare you know how ridiculous it would seem. You will even gist your girls about it. You can only ask someone you are very familiar with..”.

 

