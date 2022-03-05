TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who…

You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was…

“Unfortunately I won’t be performing at the 02 Arena” – Singer Enisa reveals

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

American singer, Enisa, has revealed that she won’t be performing at Davido’s concert at the 02 Arena on Saturday, as against what people think.

Enisa

Fans of the female rap star, have been asking if she would perform at the 02 Arena on Saturday, but her reply was surprising.

READ ALSO

“Why the hate?, No be my fault say my papa get…

Davido sells out 02 Arena for his upcoming concert in London

Taking to Twitter, she revealed that she won’t be performing at Davido’s concert holding on Saturday at the 02 Arena in London.

This is surprising as the singer is a pal and fan of Davido, as singer Davido was once spotted in an online video, teaching Enisa ‘Pidgin English’.

Enisa also featured Davido in the remix of her single, titled ‘Love Cycle’. In her tweet, Enisa, added that Saturday is her birthday and she is happy.

Davido’s concert is holding on Saturday 5th March at the 02 Arena in London, and the show is sold out.

Enisa’s words,

“Unfortunately I won’t be performing at the O2 on Saturday for those asking butttt Saturday’s my birthday 🎂 so I’m happy 😊”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady narrates encounter with old woman and her four-year-old son

Nigerians react to Davido’s facial expression to lady who asked for free…

You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was only 5 months…

New photos of veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji, sparks reactions

Wives at war: Mercy Aigbe reacts after her husband’s first wife dragged her for…

Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

“I forced my 15 year old younger sister on my boyfriend and I feel no…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“If u are in an exclusive relationship always access ur lover’s…

“Unfortunately I won’t be performing at the 02 Arena” –…

“From side chick to second wife” – Talent manager Kara,…

“I teach my girls gender disparity”, Uche Ogbodo reveals as she shares…

“A lot of Nollywood actors have bad breath” – Actress Angela…

Tonto Dikeh’s friend, Mayor Blessing apologizes to Kpokpogri for supporting…

My husband has been sleeping with my mother for 15 years – Wife shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More