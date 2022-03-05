“Unfortunately I won’t be performing at the 02 Arena” – Singer Enisa reveals

American singer, Enisa, has revealed that she won’t be performing at Davido’s concert at the 02 Arena on Saturday, as against what people think.

Enisa

Fans of the female rap star, have been asking if she would perform at the 02 Arena on Saturday, but her reply was surprising.

Taking to Twitter, she revealed that she won’t be performing at Davido’s concert holding on Saturday at the 02 Arena in London.

This is surprising as the singer is a pal and fan of Davido, as singer Davido was once spotted in an online video, teaching Enisa ‘Pidgin English’.

Enisa also featured Davido in the remix of her single, titled ‘Love Cycle’. In her tweet, Enisa, added that Saturday is her birthday and she is happy.

Davido’s concert is holding on Saturday 5th March at the 02 Arena in London, and the show is sold out.

Enisa’s words,

“Unfortunately I won’t be performing at the O2 on Saturday for those asking butttt Saturday’s my birthday 🎂 so I’m happy 😊”.

