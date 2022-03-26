Vendor exposes Bobrisky’s lie after claiming necklace he bought cost N9M (Video)

Bobrisky Okuneye, a well-known lifestyle influencer, is embarrassed as the vendor exposes the true cost of the necklace he claimed to have purchased for N9 million.

Bobrisky

The crossdresser used social media to flaunt a piece of jewelry he had purchased for millions of naira.

Unfortunately for Bobrisky, inquisitive fans contacted the dealer to inquire about the item’s genuine price, only to be met with surprise.

After displaying the N9M necklace, the vendor reveals Bobrisky’s deception (Video)

Bobrisky had purchased the necklace for N90,000 but proceeded to his page to show off to fans how it had cost him N9 million.

Watch the video below…

