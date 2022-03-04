Viral security personnels lament after being sacked over dance video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Viral security personnels who were filmed dancing while on duty post at chicken republic, have spoken on the incident.

In a new video, the personnels lamented that they were sacked over the dance video, and their salary has not being paid despite working for a full month.

They lamented,

“They don sack us ooo… They say na because of the dance wey go viral. We work full month, they never pay us salary. Them no want pay us salary.

We don open chicken republic for them. Everybody now knows Chicken republic. But them still collect our uniform. Now we are stranded.

I called our boss and he no dey pick my call. Them no wan pay us salary”.

Watch video below,

