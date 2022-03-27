“what kind of paternity fraud is this?“ – Reactions as Seyi Shay finally reveals name of the man who got her pregnant

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Seyi Shay, a Nigerian musician, has finally revealed the identity of the man who got her pregnant.

Seyi Shay

It may be remembered that the prominent singer revealed her pregnancy a few weeks ago by posting videos of her baby bump.

Many people were curious as to who was to responsible for the pregnancy, and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, she disclosed the identity of the man who is to responsible for her pregnancy.

Read the responses she gave when asked about the child’s paternity below ;

The following are some of the reactions from social media users:

massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj – May God grant her and all pregnant women safe delivery

dolapo_xoo – Una go Dey lie for Jesus head😂

iam_etinosasere – Exactly what Mary said!

king__balo__ – No be una de find pikin papa !! She don answer una !! Oya rest

tolah_ni – As una no wan mind una business 😹😹

kimamaka__j – Elohim: what kind of paternity fraud is this?😂😂😂😂😂

gold_naturals_body_affairs – Perfect answer.😂 Leave the lady alone and mind your business.

ceo_blaze – Say na Elohim 😂😂

moisyourg – Mind your business 😂

jruthy_hair_empire – Cruise

claudia_leslie69 – Jesus is my husband 🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️🧚‍♀️

bshizzle70d – Oshey , Virgin Mary . Shior 😊. Na you say make dem ask you anything about the pregnancy o

choco_luxury122 – Second mother Mary🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

that_shugameeks – 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Jesus the do things ooo

