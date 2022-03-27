“what kind of paternity fraud is this?“ – Reactions as Seyi Shay finally reveals name of the man who got her pregnant

Seyi Shay, a Nigerian musician, has finally revealed the identity of the man who got her pregnant.

It may be remembered that the prominent singer revealed her pregnancy a few weeks ago by posting videos of her baby bump.

Many people were curious as to who was to responsible for the pregnancy, and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, she disclosed the identity of the man who is to responsible for her pregnancy.

Read the responses she gave when asked about the child’s paternity below ;

