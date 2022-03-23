White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to talk him out of his “bad day” (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Jenny, a Nigerian teenager, was given $1,500 after agreeing to speak with a random man who contacted her because he was having a “bad day.”

So the man, who appeared to be a content creator, approached Jenny’s seat in what appeared to be an eatery and requested if he could speak with her because he was having a “bad day.”

Jenny agreed right away to help him get through his bad day. He went on to ask her where she was from, when she last saw her family, and if she wanted to see them again.

Jenny replied that she is from Nigeria and hasn’t seen her family since January of this year. She also hinted that visiting would be expensive.

When she mentioned how much it would cost to travel home, the Caucasian man pulled out his wallet and gave her the money. Jenny was pleasantly surprised by his kind gesture.

Watch the video below;

