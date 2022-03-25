Why are you not saying hi to your fans? – Davido’s daughter, Imade tackles dad during road trip, Davido responds (Video)

First daughter of ace Nigerian singer, Imade Adeleke, recently questioned her father, Davido, over his attitude to fans.

During a ride around with her father in his new Lamborghini Aventador, Imade interrogated the popular singer on his reasons for not responding to onlooking fans extending greetings.

“Daddy, why didn’t you say hi,” the young lady asked after gesturing a thumbs up to fans.

Reacting to his daughter’s question, Davido, however, responded that he actually greeted them.

Fans of the singer were amazed by Imade’s smartness as many applauded her for being a bright child.

Adaora wrote,

“Imade is such a smart child. This is the difference between a child and a pikin. I must get money o”.

Watch the video below,