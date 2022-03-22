Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial dancer, Korra Obidi has disclosed why she cannot talk about the reason behind her marital crisis.

In a recent post, the mother of two stated that she’s scared to tell the world about her marital crisis because the internet never forgets and she wouldn’t want to jeopardize her family’s reputation.

In her words;

“I don’t want to air my dirty laundry in public because I know the internet never forgets. First of all I want to apologise to everyone who saw the perfect depiction of family, perfect definition of love, interracial love that I projected online and bought into it and now they are very disappointed with what is going on. I am sorry that you had to see that.”

