“Why is your first instinct telling you to use people ? The dating pool is a mess” – Nigerian man

A lot of deceit happen on dating sites. An aggrieved man who seems to have fallen victim have questioned the reason why people involve in deceit on dating sites.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the man identified as Black Diamond, questioned why people’s first instinct is to use other people.

He stated that dating site is a mess as many resort to deceit and use persons who actually fall in love with them on the site.

The man who seems to have had a bad experience took to the micro-blogging platform and lamented about how people resort to deceit, as there is nothing true on dating sites.

His words,

“Why Is it so difficult to be genuine and good to people that are good to you? Why is your first instinct telling you to use people ? The dating pool is a mess…If you’ve found your person,Kudos to you 👏🏽…Nothing Dey street true true”.

See below,