Woman kicked out of matrimonial home barely 24 hours after late husband’s burial in AnambrA

By Ezie Innocent
The woman sleeping outside her matrimonial home

Chioma Scholamaria Ugochukwu, a Facebook user, has expressed her anger after her aunt was ejected from her matrimonial home within 24 hours after her husband’s burial in Anambra.

The woman sleeping outside her matrimonial home

 

She also uploaded photos of the widow lying outside the house after it was locked with a massive padlock. The netizen went on to say that the mansion was built with her aunt’s money and that the grieving woman deserved justice.

In her words;

“Another injustice against my widowed aunty!!!
This one is blood. My dad’s youngest sister. The husband’s funeral was yesterday and this night her properties was thrown out of her husband house.
Her clothes
Her money
Her phone
Everything was stripped, everything!!!. Tomorrow is the Thanksgiving and she doesn’t have anything to wear. She will sleep like this. Her properties was locked in the second picture. This house was built with my aunty’s money!!!
Please help me.
Help my aunty with contacts that can help.
Share this post please.
I am from Nanka Town, Ifite village. Their surname is Ezemmuo. I am ready to give any information needed.”

See post below:

