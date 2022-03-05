You’ve been sleeping with my husband since your son was only 5 months – Kazim Adeoti’s first wife calls out Mercy Aigbe

Oluwafunsho Asiwaju, the first wife of Mercy Aigbe‘s current husband Kazim “Adekaz” Adeoti, has called out Mercy Aigbe.

This is coming shortly after Mercy insisted she was never friends with Kazim’s estranged wife and that she didn’t break Kazim’s first marriage.

Reacting, Funsho Asiwaju Adeoti insisted she and Mercy were friends but the “shame” will not let Mercy admit it.

She wrote,

“I introduced you to Kazim as my friend. You were a constant friend of mine back then. I brought you close as a friend because I liked you, but you repaid me by sleeping with my husband Kazim.

“You were a problem in my marriage for years. Contrary to what Mr Adeoti said, I did not and will never settle to have a second wife in my marriage to him. I’m done. He’s all yours. Enjoy”